Occupiers deploying Shahed drones with upgraded 90-kg warheads – DIU

Russian forces have begun equipping Shahed-type attack drones with new types of combined warheads. They are more destructive to both military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (DIU), according to Hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

Both of the new warhead types reportedly have increased weight — from the standard 50 kg to 90 kg.

Intelligence officials say the warhead produced in Russia has a combined cumulative, fragmentation, high-explosive, and incendiary effect. The other warhead, manufactured in Iran, combines cumulative, fragmentation, and high-explosive effects.

According to DIU, the use of Shahed drones with these upgraded warheads will enable the enemy to inflict greater damage on Ukraine’s military and civilian infrastructure.

Moreover, this tactic allows Russia to conserve its stockpiles of more expensive high-precision missile systems.

At the same time, DIU did not specify whether these new warheads are primarily used in strikes targeting civilian objects.

