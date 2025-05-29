ENG
Russians attack Ukraine with Shahed drones – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of May 29, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.

Movement of attack UAVs:

  • Kharkiv region – threat of enemy strike drones 

Read more: Occupiers deploying Shahed drones with upgraded 90-kg warheads – DIU

