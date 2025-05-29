1 707 2
Russians attack Ukraine with Shahed drones – Air Force
On the evening of May 29, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.
Movement of attack UAVs:
- Kharkiv region – threat of enemy strike drones
