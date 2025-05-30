Crowd blocks TCR car in Kamianets-Podilskyi

In Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, on 29 May, about a hundred people attacked a service vehicle of the TCR and SS.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Khmelnytsky Regional TCR and SS on its Facebook page.

According to the TCR, about 100 people blocked the service vehicle of the mobile alert group of one of the territorial recruitment and social support centres.

"According to available information, the vehicle was damaged (tyres were cut), and the actions of the citizens had signs of organised resistance to the performance of official duties by representatives of the Armed Forces," the statement said.

It is noted that representatives of law enforcement agencies and the military law enforcement service arrived at the scene. Priority investigative actions are underway, the perpetrators are being identified, and all facts of illegal behaviour are being recorded.

The TCR also stressed that such actions during martial law can be qualified as high treason or other serious crimes against the foundations of Ukraine's national security. Criminal liability is also envisaged under Articles 342, 345 and 346 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for resistance to law enforcement officers and military personnel, hooliganism, damage to property and obstruction of official duties.

Read more: Serviceman from TCR and SS beaten in Lviv region: police identify four attackers