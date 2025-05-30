Enemy has occupied Romanivka and Troitske in Donetsk region. There is advance near Ridkodub - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy occupied Romanivka and Troitske and advanced near Ridkodub," he noted.
