Enemy has occupied Romanivka and Troitske in Donetsk region. There is advance near Ridkodub - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy occupied Romanivka and Troitske and advanced near Ridkodub," he noted.

Russians advance in Donetsk region on 30 May 2025
Romanivka
Russians advance in Donetsk region on 30 May 2025
Troitske
Russians advance in Donetsk region on 30 May 2025
Ridkodub

