Macron called on US to impose sanctions against Russia: This is test of trust for Americans

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling on the United States to increase sanctions against Russia if it confirms its unwillingness to enter into peace talks.

During a visit to Singapore, where he met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the eve of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum, Macron said that both Russia and the United States should take responsibility for further steps.

According to him, if Russia confirms that it is "not ready for peace," Washington must reaffirm its commitment to sanctions against Moscow. "This is a test of trust for the Americans," Macron said.

He also said that 48 hours ago he had a conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which he expressed "impatience." "Now the question is, what do we do about it? We (Europeans - ed.) are ready," the French leader added.

As for Europe's position, Macron noted that it remains consistent and reliable. "We have not changed, we still believe in the international order, cooperation, open trade and respect for the rules," he emphasized.

