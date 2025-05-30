Resistant to EW: Ministry of Defence presents fibre-optic Stalker FPV drones

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has presented a line of Ukrainian fibre-optic FPV drones Stalker from TechEx company, capable of tracking and hitting targets even in the face of active enemy electronic warfare.

This was reported by the press service of the ministry.

As noted in the ministry, these drones have been codified by the Ministry of Defence since the beginning of the year, are actively used by combat units and are being improved based on feedback from the front line. The unique advantage of the Stalker line is its guaranteed resistance to EW due to the use of a fibre-optic communication channel.

The manufacturer is currently focusing on two models - the StalkerXO-10 and StalkerXO-15. The Stalker XO-10 is a 10-inch drone designed to destroy equipment and personnel on the front line. It is manoeuvrable in flight and quick to prepare for launch, allowing for precision strikes.

The Stalker XO-15 has an increased range and combat payload, which allows it to effectively destroy fortified targets in the enemy's tactical depth. According to the developers, this model is capable of attacking rear control points, artillery, air defence and EW systems.

The Stalker series drones have a record low weight of the fibre reel for Ukraine, and their layout has become the standard for this class of FPV drones. The upper part of the frame is completely free for the combat payload, and the battery is mounted at the front in the lower part to increase stability in flight.

TechEx also has proprietary fibre optic winding technology and telemetry control and transmission systems. Tests are currently underway to extend the range of these drones to 20-25 km.

