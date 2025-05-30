Sybiha on Nebenzya’s statement: "This is slap in face from Russia to everyone advocating peace"

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha criticized a statement by Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, who declared that Moscow is prepared to "continue and escalate military operations in Ukraine for as long as necessary."

Sybiha wrote on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"While the entire world is calling for an immediate end to the killing and the start of meaningful diplomacy, Russia uses the highest diplomatic platforms to spew such belligerent rhetoric.

This is a slap in the face to everyone who advocates for peace — not only to Ukraine, but also to the United States, European countries, China, Brazil, and others," he wrote.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine expects an international response to Russia’s provocative statements, which undermine the peace process.

"We insist that pressure on Moscow must be increased immediately. They do not understand normal treatment or diplomatic language — the time has come to speak to them in the language of sanctions and stronger support for Ukraine," he added.

As a reminder, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated earlier that a simple ceasefire is "not enough" for Russia to end its war against Ukraine.