Enemy destroys central buildings of Chasiv Yar to ground - Luhansk OTG

Russian troops are shelling the town of Chasiv Yar in squares, trying to methodically destroy buildings where there may be any fortifications of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Luhansk OTG Dmytro Zaporozhets said this on television.

"Over the past three days there has been too much artillery activity in this area. There were 526 attacks, then 442, and 283 attacks in the last day in this area. In other words, the enemy is destroying the central part of the city, the central buildings to the ground. Moreover, the enemy is not sparing artillery shells, destroying it completely, as they say, to the ground, so that the Defense Forces personnel may not have any opportunity to hold the lines," said the spokesman.

According to him, the enemy is shelling the city in squares and does not conduct active assault operations during the shelling, but tries to methodically destroy buildings where there may be any fortifications of the Defense Forces, so that they can simply approach the places where Ukrainian positions were.

Mr. Zaporozhets emphasized that there had been no such activity for 2.5 months.

"Now the enemy has started actively shelling, perhaps some changes have taken place, they have definitely received the BC and are trying to destroy the remains of the city and the positions we currently have in the central part of the city without using manpower in large numbers, as is the case in the Toretsk sector, but using the artillery component," said the spokesman.

He noted that if such intensity of shelling continues, the central part of the city will soon be left with only foundations.

In addition, Zaporozhets said that the town of Kostiantynivka is undergoing destructive attacks.

"The enemy periodically strikes with KABs, and the use of FPV drones has increased. They are becoming more active there. Once again, the enemy is trying to destroy any buildings in Kostyantynivka where they can reach them. Both civilian buildings, just residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure are affected. And recently, it was used against a hospital that was still able to receive some patients," the spokesman said.

He added that there were no military personnel in the hospital, but civilians undergoing outpatient treatment. However, the enemy repeatedly used drones against this particular medical facility.