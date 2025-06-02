Rutte: Ukraine’s path to NATO membership confirmed by all 32 Allies

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that during a meeting in Washington, all 32 member states of the Alliance confirmed the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

He said this in Vilnius before the summit of "The Bucharest Nine" and the Nordic countries, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"When it comes to Ukraine, a clear commitment was made in Washington by all 32 allied countries on an irreversible path for Ukraine to join NATO. There was no deadline, there was no such thing as it being understood as part of a peace settlement, but it was obviously a long-term commitment of all 32 allies," Rutte said.

He added that NATO countries were already building a "bridge" for Ukraine's integration: through the Command in Wiesbaden, the NATO-Ukraine Joint Training and Education Centre (JTEC) in Poland and other areas of cooperation.

