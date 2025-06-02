ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12360 visitors online
News Attack of drones
981 2

Russians launch drones at Ukraine – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of June 2, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.

Movement of attack drones

  • Donetsk region – threat of enemy strike UAV use.

Read more: Russian Federation launches 4 missiles and 80 drones, 52 UAVs neutralised - Air Force

Author: 

Air forces (1498) Shahed (690) war in Ukraine (2891)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 