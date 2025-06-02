Russian Federation launches 4 missiles and 80 drones, 52 UAVs neutralised - Air Force

On the night of 2 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 84 air attack aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, during the air attack, the following were used:

- 80 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

- 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region - russia;

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile from Bryansk region - russian federation.

The main areas of the air strike were Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Watch more: Air defence forces destroyed more than 4,000 enemy air targets in May, according to Air Force. VIDEO

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 08.30 a.m., air defence defences neutralised 52 enemy air attack vehicles in the east, south and north of the country: 15 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) were shot down by firepower, and 37 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 12 locations.