European Commissioner Kos: Everything is ready for opening of first cluster of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova

European Commissioner Marta Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that Ukraine and Moldova are fully prepared to open the first cluster of negotiations on accession to the European Union.

She said this during a meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports citing the "EP".

"We absolutely need to take the next step with Ukraine and Moldova. Both countries have done their homework. Everything is ready and in the hands of the Council to open the first cluster," Kos emphasized.

She also noted that Ukraine's accession to the EU is a key element of security for Europe and emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum of reforms.

Kos reminded that Ukraine has achieved 36 reform indicators, including in the fight against corruption, liberalization of the energy market, corporate governance, and improvement of the business climate. The European Commissioner noted that these changes were made in the conditions of war and bring Ukraine closer to the EU in political, legal and economic dimensions.

