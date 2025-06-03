Zelenskyy, Trump and Putin are unlikely to meet in near future - Peskov

A meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unlikely to take place in the near future.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to him, Putin's new contact with Trump can be organized promptly if necessary, but there are no such agreements yet.

Earlier, the White House said that Trump was open to a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin.

