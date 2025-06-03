Air raid alert declared nationwide for second time today due to enemy MiG-31K takeoff (updated)

A second nationwide air raid alert was issued across Ukraine on June 3 following the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet.

This was reported by the press center of the Air Force Command, according to Censor.NET.

At this time, it remains unknown whether any missile launches have occurred.

As previously reported, the earlier alert was also triggered by the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K. A high-speed aerial target was detected heading toward Kyiv.

As of 2:52 p.m., the all clear signal was given.

As a reminder, during the previous air raid alert, Russia struck Mykolaiv with a Kinzhal missile.