ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13362 visitors online
News Air raid alert due to ballistic threat
1 117 3

Air raid alert declared nationwide for second time today due to enemy MiG-31K takeoff (updated)

nationwide air raid alert

A second nationwide air raid alert was issued across Ukraine on June 3 following the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet.

This was reported by the press center of the Air Force Command, according to Censor.NET.

At this time, it remains unknown whether any missile launches have occurred.

Read more: Russian Federation launches 4 missiles and 80 drones, 52 UAVs neutralised - Air Force

As previously reported, the earlier alert was also triggered by the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K. A high-speed aerial target was detected heading toward Kyiv.

As of 2:52 p.m., the all clear signal was given.

As a reminder, during the previous air raid alert, Russia struck Mykolaiv with a Kinzhal missile.

Author: 

Air forces (1498) air alert (341)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 