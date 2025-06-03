Duda on Nawrocki’s position on Ukraine: We will talk about this topic. I have different opinion

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he intends to convince the newly elected head of state, Karol Nawrocki, of the importance of further support for Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Lithuanian television LRT, Censor.NET reports.

In response to a question about whether Polish-Ukrainian relations would change in view of Nawrocki's position, who does not support Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, Duda said: "I will talk to him on this topic. As you know, I have a different opinion on this matter."

Read more: NATO not discussing Russia’s demand for eastern non-expansion - media

The current president of Poland emphasized that his position is based on his 10-year experience in office and that he intends to share this experience with his successor.

"As soon as he becomes president, he will certainly carefully study both the international situation and the situation in Ukraine, as well as the relations between Poland and Ukraine. Because, as we say in Poland, a little bit of the point of view depends on where you sit. The chair of the Polish president is a specific place, and from this chair the world looks a little different," Duda said.

The Office of the President of Poland confirmed that the meeting between Duda and Nawrocki will take place on Tuesday evening after the current head of state returns from his visit to Lithuania.