Peskov: Russia ready for "some compromises" in memorandum on ending war

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia may consider "some compromises" as part of its own memorandum on ending the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS, according to Censor.NET.

According to Peskov, the document envisions the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from temporarily occupied territories, the demobilization of Ukraine’s armed forces, and the adoption of a neutral status by Ukraine.

The Kremlin representative described the memorandum as being "aimed at eliminating the causes of the conflict" and ensuring a "sustainable settlement." However, he did not clarify what specific "compromises" Moscow might be willing to make.

As reported earlier, Russia recently presented a so-called "peace memorandum" to Ukraine during negotiations held on June 2 in Istanbul. The document includes provisions such as Ukrainian neutrality and international recognition of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

