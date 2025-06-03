ENG
Russian attack on Sumy. Death toll rises to 4

Russia attacked Sumy on June 3. The death toll has increased

As a result of the Russian strike on Sumy on June 3, 2025, the death toll increased to 4 people.

This was reported by the JFO press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, we have another loss among the victims of today's enemy attack on Sumy.

A 43-year-old man who was in extremely serious condition died in the hospital. His 7-year-old daughter is seriously wounded," the statement said.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, June 3, Russia attacked Sumy.

On Wednesday, June 4, a day of mourning was declared in the Sumy city territorial community.

