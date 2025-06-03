Map showing Crimea as part of Russia displayed at UN event in Geneva – error corrected

During an international UN event in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation discovered an inaccurate depiction of Ukraine’s territory in one of the presentations, with temporarily occupied Crimea marked as part of Russia.

The incident occurred during a side event at the 28th International Meeting of National Mine Action Directors and United Nations Advisers in Geneva.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, the Embassy of Ukraine in Denmark, the Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Defense, the State Emergency Service, and other institutions, the error was successfully corrected," the MFA statement said.

The Global Protection Cluster has updated the map on its official website and emphasized that steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The borders of sovereign and independent Ukraine are inviolable. We thank our partners for their swift and decisive response. We continue working to ensure that Ukraine is always depicted correctly on maps around the world," Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

