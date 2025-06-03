I remain in ranks. On front line. Where I must be – Drapatyi after talks with Zelenskyy

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi has reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on all currently known details of the 1 June shelling of a Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground and stated that he "remains in the ranks."

He wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The general briefed the Head of State on every detail presently known about the tragedy at the training ground. Drapatyi also explained to the President why he had submitted a resignation report from the post of Commander of the Ground Forces.

"The President listened, supported me, and told me to focus on the main things — the war, the front, and victory. I am grateful to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for his trust, for our shared sense of responsibility, and for the vision of the changes our army needs.

We must change the culture inside the military: the way commanders treat their soldiers, fulfil their duties, and value every Ukrainian warrior’s life. I have received my task from the President. I remain in the ranks, on the front line — where I must be, where I can do the most," the general concluded.

Read more: Drapatyi on Russian attack on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region: Perpetrators must be punished severely

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 12 soldiers were killed and more than 60 wounded in an enemy missile attack on the location of a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Land Forces spokesman Vitalii Sarantsev, the attack was carried out with an Iskander missile. The attacked training unit is located in the Dnipro region.

Subsequently, the Commander of the Land Forces, Mykhailo Drapatyi, submitted his resignation after the shelling of the training ground on 1 June.

Read more: Drapatyi resigned over Russian strike on training ground with soldiers: "It is my responsibility"