Key and complex part of Crimean Bridge was damaged as result of SSU’s operation, - Ukrainian Navy

On 3 June, a structurally complex part of the Kerch Bridge was attacked as part of a special SSU operation.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Crimean bridge as an object combines the physical classical component of war and the ideological component.

In addition, the Russian occupiers use it for logistics.

"It (the structurally complex part of the bridge - ed.) had already been damaged earlier as a result of the same operation, but jointly with the Navy. And its capacity was reduced. It was noticeable. And for the garrison, which, accordingly, could not move, for example, heavy equipment in echelons, because rail transport is the main logistics tool of the Russian army. Before that, maritime logistics were destroyed. And, of course, the ideological component is no less important. Accordingly, for the Russians, this strike, especially the strike that followed the previous one, which was no less painful (Operation "Pavutyna" - ed.), is, of course, something that can unbend several staples. And the so-called Crimean bridge is one of these imperial 'staples'," said the Ukrainian Navy spokesman.

He reminded that part of the sea, the Kerch Strait itself, is the area of responsibility of the Ukrainian Navy.

"And officially, Ukraine has banned the passage of ships for quite some time. That is, coastal warnings were issued by Ukraine not even in 2024, but in 2023. That is, officially, this shipping is closed. However, many people still violate it. And ships, including those flying foreign flags, are still passing through the Crimean Canal. As for the bridge itself, this is one of the key parts. And if it is hit, the consequences can be quite serious," Pletenchuk added.

As reported, on 3 June 2025, the SІU struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time, blowing up the pillars.