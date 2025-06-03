Mykhailo Drapatyi to focus solely on combat operations, appointed Commander of Joint Forces – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi will continue serving as Commander of the Joint Forces.

The head of state said this in a video address.

"Today I held a detailed meeting with our military leadership — Oleksandr Syrskyi, Andrii Hnatov, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Mykhailo Drapatyi will focus exclusively on combat operations and has been appointed Commander of the Joint Forces — so that he can concentrate fully on the front," Zelenskyy explained.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 12 soldiers were killed and more than 60 wounded in an enemy missile attack on the location of a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Land Forces spokesman Vitalii Sarantsev, the attack was carried out with an Iskander missile. The attacked training unit is located in the Dnipro region.

Subsequently, the Commander of the Land Forces, Mykhailo Drapatyi, submitted his resignation after the shelling of the training ground on 1 June.

