Russia still continues to influence decision-making in the UN Security Council, and some of the organization's initiatives are genuinely surprising. In particular, this applies to the World Horse Day, established by a decision of the UN General Assembly.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhii Kyslytsia wrote about this on social network X , Censor.NET reports.

"I look forward to the day when the composition of the Security Council will allow it to fulfill its original statutory mission. This is impossible as long as the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, continues to occupy the work of the Security Council... and enjoys all the rights of a permanent member with impunity," Kyslytsia said.

He also drew attention to yesterday's decision of the UN General Assembly to establish World Horse Day, which was initiated by the delegation of Mongolia.

"Meanwhile, the Organization is turning into a body for celebrating international days. What is this day? World Horse Day, which has just been approved by the UN General Assembly? Seriously?" - Kyslytsia wrote, adding the title of Mykhailo Kotsiubynskyi's work to the post: "Horses are not to blame".

According to Kyslytsia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will review its approaches to participating in voting for similar initiatives.

"Today, I will propose to the MFA departments that deal with UN issues to clarify our approaches to supporting such initiatives in the future. It's time to stop promoting the image of the UN as an organization irrelevant to its original mandate," he wrote.

He also emphasized that the Horse Day resolution was put forward by Mongolia, a country that ratified the Rome Statute but did not detain Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during his visit.

"The perpetrators should be brought to justice, and if there is something to be done, they should be dragged to the stables in The Hague," Kyslytsya concluded.