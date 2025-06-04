First Ukrainian-made long-range weapons funded by Germany to be deployed by Armed Forces within weeks – Pistorius

The first batch of long-range weapons manufactured in Ukraine with German funding could be delivered to the Ukrainian Defense Forces within the next few weeks.

This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled that during the visit of his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, to Berlin last week, an agreement was reached for Germany to fund the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine.

"Through this, we are implementing our plan, which is now more important than ever — to strengthen direct investment in Ukraine’s defense industry," the German defense minister said. "Things move even faster on the ground, and the production capacity is there. The advantage is that a significant quantity of long-range weapons can be manufactured already this year. The first systems may be deployed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine within weeks."

He also stated that Kyiv and Berlin have agreed to continue supplying air defense systems, weapons, and ammunition, as well as to finance repair operations and cooperate on satellite communications.

On May 28, 2025, Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement in Berlin on financing the production of domestically manufactured long-range weapons in Ukraine.

