ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11784 visitors online
News strikes on russia
2 820 29

First Ukrainian-made long-range weapons funded by Germany to be deployed by Armed Forces within weeks – Pistorius

Ukraine’s long-range weapons: Germany reveals delivery timeline for Armed Forces

The first batch of long-range weapons manufactured in Ukraine with German funding could be delivered to the Ukrainian Defense Forces within the next few weeks.

This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled that during the visit of his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, to Berlin last week, an agreement was reached for Germany to fund the production of long-range weapons in Ukraine.

Read more: Germany is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles due to position of Finance Minister Klingbeil, - Guardian

"Through this, we are implementing our plan, which is now more important than ever — to strengthen direct investment in Ukraine’s defense industry," the German defense minister said. "Things move even faster on the ground, and the production capacity is there. The advantage is that a significant quantity of long-range weapons can be manufactured already this year. The first systems may be deployed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine within weeks."

He also stated that Kyiv and Berlin have agreed to continue supplying air defense systems, weapons, and ammunition, as well as to finance repair operations and cooperate on satellite communications.

On May 28, 2025, Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement in Berlin on financing the production of domestically manufactured long-range weapons in Ukraine.

Read more: They planned assassination: Three Russian agents spied on Ukrainian war veteran in Germany – media

Author: 

Germany (1478) weapons (2878) Boris Pistorius (131)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 