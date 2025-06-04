ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5677 visitors online
News Attack of drones
1 465 5

Russians launch attack drones from northeast – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of June 4, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.

Movement of attack drones:

  • Enemy UAVs spotted in the southern part of Sumy region, heading toward Poltava region on a southwesterly course;

  • Drones were spotted near the border of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, moving southward.

See more: Mirage 2000 fighter jets conduct demonstration flight over Black Sea. PHOTOS

Author: 

Air forces (1503) Shahed (694) war in Ukraine (2913)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 