1 465 5
Russians launch attack drones from northeast – Air Force
On the evening of June 4, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.
Movement of attack drones:
-
Enemy UAVs spotted in the southern part of Sumy region, heading toward Poltava region on a southwesterly course;
-
Drones were spotted near the border of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, moving southward.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password