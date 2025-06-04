Russians launch attack drones from northeast – Air Force

On the evening of June 4, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.

Movement of attack drones:

Enemy UAVs spotted in the southern part of Sumy region, heading toward Poltava region on a southwesterly course;

Drones were spotted near the border of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, moving southward.

