A patrol of Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France conducted a demonstration flight over the Black Sea, "drawing" Ukraine’s national emblem — the trident — in the sky.

The unique aspect of the flight was its trajectory: the fighters followed a route that symbolically formed the shape of the trident.

The flight path was immediately spotted on publicly available flight tracking platforms, including Flightradar24.

"This gesture is a demonstration of support, solidarity, and strategic partnership with Ukraine. For Ukraine, it carries more than symbolic meaning — it illustrates the international backing and the readiness of our allies to take action," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

