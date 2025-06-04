ENG
Mirage 2000 fighter jets conduct demonstration flight over Black Sea. PHOTOS

A patrol of Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France conducted a demonstration flight over the Black Sea, "drawing" Ukraine’s national emblem — the trident — in the sky.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The unique aspect of the flight was its trajectory: the fighters followed a route that symbolically formed the shape of the trident.

The flight path was immediately spotted on publicly available flight tracking platforms, including Flightradar24.

Read more: France resumes supply of aviation kerosene for Ukrainian fighters

"This gesture is a demonstration of support, solidarity, and strategic partnership with Ukraine. For Ukraine, it carries more than symbolic meaning — it illustrates the international backing and the readiness of our allies to take action," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

Photo 1–3: Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the French Republic flying over the Black Sea airspace.

Photo 4: Ukrainian pilots thanking the people of the French Republic for their support and partnership.

Read more: France and Britain believe deployment of Western troops in Ukraine is still possible - FT

