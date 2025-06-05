ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
74 UAVs out of 103 destroyed - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 5, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 103 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitator drones and an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile. The main areas of the air strike were the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 10:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south, and north of the country. 28 were shot down by firepower, 46 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 16 locations.

Read more: Drone-based air defense to be reinforced in Ukraine – Air Force

Скільки безпілотників знешкодили ПС ЗСУ

