Estonian Foreign Minister Tsakhkna: Russia’s strike on Pryluky is face of terrorism

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tähkna reacted to the Russian drone strike on the city of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

He cited a post by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that among the dead was the family of a rescuer whose house was damaged in the attack. During the aftermath of the strike, he learned that his wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson had been killed.

"Just think about it. This is the face of terrorism," the Estonian minister emphasized.

As a reminder, on the night of June 5, Russian invaders attacked Pryluky in the Chernihiv region with attack drones. In total, 5 people were killed in Pryluky and 6 others were wounded.

