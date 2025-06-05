2 718 7
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of June 5, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command.
Movement of attack drones:
- Groups of enemy strike UAVs were heading through Zaporizhzhia region.
- Other groups of Shahed drones were flying through Luhansk region toward Kharkiv region.
Update on UAV activity:
-
Some Shahed drones from the Kharkiv region are heading toward Dnipro/Pavlohrad.
-
A group of enemy strike drones is moving through Kherson region.
-
UAVs are on course for Myrhorod.
-
Kremenchuk ➡️ Stay in shelters! Drones are approaching the city!
-
Several groups of Shaheds are advancing toward Orikhiv from the south.
-
UAVs flying through Sumy region are heading toward Chernihiv region.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
