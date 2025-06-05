Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of June 5, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command.

Update on UAV activity:

Some Shahed drones from the Kharkiv region are heading toward Dnipro/Pavlohrad.

A group of enemy strike drones is moving through Kherson region.

UAVs are on course for Myrhorod.

Kremenchuk ➡️ Stay in shelters! Drones are approaching the city!

Several groups of Shaheds are advancing toward Orikhiv from the south.