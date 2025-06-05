ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

Shahed drones

On the evening of June 5, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command.

Movement of attack drones:

  • Groups of enemy strike UAVs were heading through Zaporizhzhia region.
  • Other groups of Shahed drones were flying through Luhansk region toward Kharkiv region.

Update on UAV activity:

  • Some Shahed drones from the Kharkiv region are heading toward Dnipro/Pavlohrad.

  • A group of enemy strike drones is moving through Kherson region.

  • UAVs are on course for Myrhorod.

  • Kremenchuk ➡️ Stay in shelters! Drones are approaching the city!

  • Several groups of Shaheds are advancing toward Orikhiv from the south.

  • UAVs flying through Sumy region are heading toward Chernihiv region.

Air forces (1505) Shahed (698) war in Ukraine (2919)
