No missile launches from Black Sea recorded today – Ukrainian Navy

No missile launches from the Black Sea were recorded during the combined Russian attack on the night of June 6.

This was stated by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a broadcast on "Suspilne. Studio," as reported by Censor.NET.

"The situation remains unchanged: the same missile carrier is present in the Black Sea, but we are currently not in a position to confirm its use. So far, no information on launches has been recorded," he said.

Pletenchuk added that the missile carrier can carry up to six Kalibr cruise missiles on board.

