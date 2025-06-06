If someone fails to pressure Russia, that is complicity. Russia must be held accountable for strikes – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the massive overnight attack on Ukraine that took place on June 6, 2025.

The statement was published on the President’s official Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia hasn’t changed its tactics. Another large-scale strike on cities and ordinary life. The enemy attacked nearly the entire country — Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions. Some missiles and drones were successfully intercepted. I’m grateful to our warriors for their defense. Unfortunately, not all targets were stopped," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy said that Russia launched over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles, including ballistic ones.

"Forty-nine people were injured. Sadly, this number may rise as more people seek medical assistance. As of now, three deaths have been confirmed — all of them State Emergency Service personnel. My sincere condolences to their families. Emergency services are working at the sites, clearing rubble and carrying out rescue operations. We will rebuild everything that was damaged.

Russia must be held accountable. From the first minute of this war, they have targeted cities and villages to destroy lives. We have done a lot together with the world to make it possible to defend ourselves. But now is the moment when the United States, Europe, and the entire world can stop this war by putting pressure on Russia. Anyone who fails to act and allows the war more time to take lives shares the responsibility. Decisive action is needed," the President concluded.

See more: 36 missiles and 199 UAVs destroyed air defense forces over Ukraine at nigh - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS