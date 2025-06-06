Russia used only 7 Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers in strike, loaded them nearly to full capacity for first time in 8 months – Defense Express

Russian forces used just seven strategic bombers in their combined overnight strike on Ukraine on June 6, loading them with nearly the maximum number of Kh-101 cruise missiles. This indicates heavy losses in Russia’s strategic aviation fleet following Ukraine’s Operation Pavutyna (Spider's Web).

According to the outlet’s sources, the Russian military deployed only five Tu-95MS and two Tu-160 bombers for the overnight mass strike, launching a total of 36 cruise missiles. On average, each aircraft carried about five missiles.

Previously, Russian bombers would typically carry only one to three missiles in order to reduce wear and extend the aircrafts’ service life.

It was noted that the last time Russian bombers were loaded to maximum capacity with missiles was in August 2024, when 77 cruise missiles were launched at Ukraine from 11 Tu-95MS aircraft.

Defense Express suggests that Russia may have launched more than the 36 missiles officially recorded by Ukraine’s Air Force. However, not all of them reached their targets — some likely crashed on Russian territory, as has happened previously.

Analysts also highlighted the second consecutive use of the scarce Tu-160 strategic bombers, which were also involved in the previous large-scale attack on May 26.

This may indicate the enemy’s attempt to maintain a high volume of missile salvos despite a shortage of strategic bombers.

"If Russia wants to sustain this pace and intensity of air-launched cruise missile strikes, they appear to have no alternative but to keep flying the limited number of aircraft at full capacity — at least in the short term," the report adds.

