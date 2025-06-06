Combined attack on Kyiv: consequences in four districts, three rescuers killed, child among wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 June 2025, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv using ballistic and attack drones. There are dead and wounded.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.





















According to him, as of 10:20 a.m., the situation in Kyiv is as follows:

Most of the victims were in the Solomianskyi district. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in a non-residential area, covering an area of about 500 square metres. There was also a fire on the 11th floor of a 16-storey residential building. As of now, the fire has been extinguished.

In the Darnytskyi district, some of the downed targets fell on a children's playground and an open area.

In the Holosiivskyi district, shrapnel damaged an educational institution and warehouses. A fire broke out in a garage cooperative. Also, the remains of downed targets fell in the open in several locations.

Read more: If someone fails to pressure Russia, that is complicity. Russia must be held accountable for strikes – Zelenskyy

In Dniprovskyi district, a petrol station building was destroyed, and metro tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations were damaged. Debris fell in the yard of a residential building.

"Tragically, three State Emergency Service rescuers were killed while responding to the aftermath of the strike. Another nine emergency workers were injured. In total, 20 people were wounded, including one child. Medical professionals are providing the necessary qualified assistance," the statement reads.









See more: Air defense forces destroyed 36 missiles and 199 drones over Ukraine overnight - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 6 June 2025

As previously reported by Censor.NET, in the early hours of June 6, ruscists launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine using strike drones, ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and missiles fired from strategic bombers. The enemy targeted Kyiv with both drones and missiles. Casualties have been reported, with 20 people injured. Fires broke out in several districts of the capital. According to the Interior Ministry, three rescuers were killed while responding to the aftermath of the strikes in Kyiv. In the Kyiv region, railway tracks were damaged, forcing multiple trains to change routes. Russia also launched missile and drone strikes on a residential area in Chernihiv. At least four people were reported injured there.

It was also reported that in Ternopil, emergency crews continue to handle the aftermath of a combined enemy strike involving Kalibr missiles and Shahed-type UAVs. Preliminary reports indicate damage to the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises. The air in Ternopil has been contaminated following the night’s attack, and residents are being urged to stay indoors. Lutsk was also hit in the attack, ruscists launched 15 drones and six missiles. The number of injured in the city has risen to 15. In the Lviv region, Russian forces targeted an industrial facility in Drohobych district. No casualties have been reported. In addition, Russian forces launched Shahed drone attacks on Poltava region overnight on June 6. Consequences of the attack are being recorded in the Kremenchuk district.

According to the Air Force, air defense forces destroyed 36 missiles and 199 drones over Ukraine overnight.