Ukraine to provide UAH 50 thousand to children returning from occupation or deportation - Ministry of Social Policy

The state will provide a one-time financial assistance of UAH 50,000 to each child who returns from the temporarily occupied territories or has been deported or forcibly displaced.

This was announced by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the purpose of the payment is to support the adaptation and reintegration of children in a peaceful environment upon return. The funds are intended to create appropriate living, learning and development conditions.

The assistance will not be taken into account in the calculation of other social benefits or subsidies, so it will not affect the state support already received.

To receive the payment, you need to apply to the State Service of Ukraine for Children.

