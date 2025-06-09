ENG
Soloist of Odesa Opera and Honoured Artist of Ukraine Vladyslav Horai died during volunteer mission in Sumy region. PHOTO

On Sunday, 8 June, a soloist of the Odesa National Opera, a world-class tenor, Honoured Artist of Ukraine, Vladyslav Horai, died during a volunteer mission in Sumy Oblast.

The tragic news was posted on Facebook by the Odesa National Opera, Censor.NET reports.

Vladislav Gorai

"The whole world knew Vladyslav's voice, but his heart belonged to Ukraine. Vladyslav was not only a talent on stage, he was an example of strength, dignity and kindness in life. Even in the darkest times, he did not stand aside - he helped, volunteered, and supported. The Odesa National Opera has been orphaned," the statement said.

Details of the place and time of the farewell will be announced later.

