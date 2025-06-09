EU preparing 18th package of sanctions against Russia, may include restrictions on Nord Stream pipelines, Rosatom, shadow fleet, and banks, says Budrys

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has outlined which sectors of the Russian economy will be targeted by the EU’s 18th package of sanctions.

He made the statement at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

Budrys stressed that pressure on Russia must continue, as "the only thing that stops them is sanctions."

"We have to prepare a strong 18th package of sanctions in Europe — and we are already doing so. We are working to include Nord Stream 1 and 2, additional companies involved in oil extraction and exports, Rosatom along with its top management, and vessels of the shadow fleet. Only 40% of this fleet is currently sanctioned. There are still untapped reserves for new restrictions," he said.

At the same time, he said it would be wrong to claim that "we’ve done everything possible in terms of sanctions."

"No, we need to synchronize our sanctions with those of our American friends — with the Lindsey Graham package currently being prepared in the U.S. Senate. Through coordination, we can once again strengthen diplomatic efforts to persuade Putin to agree to an unconditional ceasefire — something Ukraine proposed three months ago," Budrys emphasized.

