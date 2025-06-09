Sybiha on Ukraine’s expectations for G7 summit: Lower oil price cap and confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has outlined Ukraine’s expectations for the upcoming G7 summit, which will take place in Canada.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Kęstutis Budrys, Ukrinform reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

Sybiha noted that Russia has responded to global peace efforts and U.S. proposals by ramping up terror and escalation. Therefore, one of the key ways to compel Russia to agree to a truce should be to tighten sanctions.

According to him, there are still many areas and sectors where sanctions pressure can be increased to the point where it becomes devastating for the Russian economy.

"One of the most painful decisions for the Russian side would be to lower the oil price cap. Our proposal is to set it at $30 (per barrel - ed.note)," the foreign minister said. "We have conveyed this position to our partners... and we sincerely hope that decisions in this regard will be adopted and formalized during the G7 summit in Canada."

Another measure that could push Russia toward a just peace, according to the minister, is a G7 decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets. As Sybiha noted, "what is needed here is more political will and determination."

The minister also added that Ukraine expects continued isolation of Russia, stressing that "Russia's return to the international arena must not be legitimized."

As a reminder, the G7 summit will take place in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 15–17.

