1 005 0
17-year-old boy who was seriously injured during Russian attack on Sumy on 3 June dies
A 17-year-old boy who was injured in an enemy shelling of Sumy on 3 June 2025 died in hospital.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
"For almost a week, doctors fought for his life... The death toll from that attack has risen to 6 people," the statement said.
"russia is once again targeting the most precious things - our children, our future. 17 years is just the beginning of a life journey. And this path was brutally cut short," said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
As a reminder, on Tuesday, 3 June, Russia attacked Sumy. On Wednesday, 4 June, a day of mourning was declared in the Sumy city territorial community.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password