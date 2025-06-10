17-year-old boy who was seriously injured during Russian attack on Sumy on 3 June dies

A 17-year-old boy who was injured in an enemy shelling of Sumy on 3 June 2025 died in hospital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"For almost a week, doctors fought for his life... The death toll from that attack has risen to 6 people," the statement said.

"russia is once again targeting the most precious things - our children, our future. 17 years is just the beginning of a life journey. And this path was brutally cut short," said Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, 3 June, Russia attacked Sumy. On Wednesday, 4 June, a day of mourning was declared in the Sumy city territorial community.