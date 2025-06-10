Israel has not transferred Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, - Foreign Ministry

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied the information that the state transferred Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a request from the Israeli media outlet Ynet.

"These statements are not true. Israel has not transferred the Patriot system to Ukraine," the Israeli ministry emphasized.

The publication also adds that Russia has demanded clarification from Israel on the statement about the Patriot transfer.

To recap, the day before, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodskyi said that Israel had in fact transferred weapons to Ukraine. In particular, it was Patriot systems that were previously in service with Israel.

Brodsky did not specify when exactly Ukraine received these systems.

