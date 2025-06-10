Ukraine needs both small and large air defense systems - Air Force

Ukraine needs various types of air defense systems to protect itself from Russian shelling.

This was stated by Colonel Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, it is necessary to provide both mobile fire groups to hold the lower echelon and larger means.

"There are the United Kingdom, Germany and other countries that help Ukraine and announce regular aid packages within the framework of the Ramstein or other meetings. ... We need both small air defense and large complexes, because ballistic missiles can only be shot down in the same way as with Patriot, which was demonstrated today with the Kinzhal air defense missiles. As well as other NASAMS and IRIS-T systems. This is necessary to deter Russian aviation, to shoot down enemy cruise missiles and other targets," Ihnat added.

He also noted that innovative methods are being developed.

"For example, drone air defense, the so-called anti-aircraft drones. We need to train crews and scale up this production. All the Defense Forces are working in this direction. The system has been launched against reconnaissance UAVs on the front line. It is necessary to scale it up in the rear cities as well in order to use the weapon as rationally as possible against enemy drones," Ihnat summarized.