YouTube blocks newly created channel of sanctioned Arestovych

YouTube has blocked the newly created channel of Oleksii Arestovych, who is under sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to Censor.NET.

"This is already the second channel of Arestovych, who is currently abroad, to be blocked. It is now inaccessible in Ukraine," the statement reads.

When attempting to access the channel, Ukrainian users now see the message: "This channel is unavailable."

The Center for Countering Disinformation reminded that the first and primary YouTube channel of the sanctioned blogger was blocked on May 9, 2025. A new channel was created afterward, but it has also been blocked.

On May 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on seven individuals holding Ukrainian citizenship who were spreading pro-Russian propaganda.

