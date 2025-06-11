Murder of Ukrainian women in Belgium: Repatriation of bodies to Ukraine will take place after forensic medical examination, - MFA

Ukrainian diplomats in Belgium visited a Ukrainian teenager who is suspected by Belgian law enforcement of murdering his mother and sister.

It is noted that the teenager is currently in a temporary detention center for juvenile offenders. His health condition is satisfactory, and all necessary conditions are provided. Belgian investigative authorities continue to establish the circumstances of the tragedy and possible motives for the crime.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that after the completion of the forensic medical examination, assistance will be provided in the repatriation of the bodies to Ukraine. The case is under the control of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium. The Ukrainian diplomatic mission also keeps in touch with the relatives of the victims, the detained teenager, the police, the prosecutor's office, the management of the penitentiary and other authorities.

What preceded it?

On the morning of June 6, a fire broke out in the house of a local church elder, which the municipality rented to house refugees from Ukraine.

At the scene, firefighters found the body of a 46-year-old woman, and tried to resuscitate her child, but in vain. Both victims had stab wounds, and the conclusions of a fire safety expert showed that the fire was set deliberately.

Lilia and her children had been living in Belgium for three years. It is known that the father of the deceased girl is fighting in Ukraine.

