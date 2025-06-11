Volunteers to help shoot down enemy drones - Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Defense to allow volunteers to shoot down enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Thus, the government agreed on the proposal of the Ministry of Defense to implement a pilot project to strengthen air defense of the territory of Ukraine by involving air defense groups during the legal regime of martial law, but not longer than two years.

"The pilot project is aimed at strengthening the air defense of the territory of Ukraine by involving members of paramilitary formations and volunteer formations of territorial communities of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who have appropriate flight skills and/or qualifications in protecting against air threats from the troops of the aggressor state using strike unmanned aerial vehicles or manned aircraft during the legal regime of martial law," the statement said.

Read more: Draft law on ratification of agreement with US registered in Rada

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko made the details of the project public.

Who can join the group

Members of volunteer formations of territorial communities (VFTCs);

Persons who are not subject to mobilization;

Those who have been trained and certified (for UAVs).

What air defense teams can do

Detect, track and shoot down air threats;

Use drones, airplanes, and personal weapons;

Receive equipment, weapons, and ammunition from the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

Use their own cars and equipment.

According to the MP, the participants will receive up to UAH 100 per month (proportional to their participation) from local budgets.