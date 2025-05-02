Draft law on ratification of agreement with US registered in Rada

A draft law on ratification of the economic agreement with the United States signed the day before has appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The document is titled: "Draft Law on the Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the Establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund".

It was initiated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an Agreement to establish the US-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

