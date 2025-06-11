EU can reduce price ceiling on Russian oil without US participation, - Kallas

The head of the European Union's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, said that even if the United States does not agree to further reduce the price ceiling for Russian oil, the European Union can do it on its own.

The top MEP said this while speaking at the Brussels Forum on June 11,EP reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Of course, it is important that the United States is also with us, and we have been working together for quite some time. The oil price cap was approved by the G7 and then by the European Union," Kallas said.

The head of European diplomacy clarified that Russian oil mainly comes to Europe through the Baltic and Black Seas.

Read more: Oil-laden cargo vessel bound for Russia runs aground in Sweden

She also noted that for the EU, "it is also equally important what we do alone, because we are also a player."

"So, in fact, even if the Americans are not on board, we can still do it(lower the price ceiling for Russian oil - ed.) and have an impact," Kallas said.

As a reminder, on June 10, the European Commission officially presented the new 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. The new package, in particular, includes a ban on the use of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and a reduction in the price ceiling for Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel.