Norway plans to send twice as many F-16s to Ukraine as officially promised – media

Norway is planning to transfer twice the number of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine than previously stated.

According to Censor.NET, citing outlet Militarnyi, this information comes from Norway’s newly released annual report on the import and export of conventional arms.

The document indicates that Norway intends to send 14 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, while the official announcement had mentioned only six.

The report does not specify the condition of the additional eight jets that had not been publicly disclosed.

Outlet suggests that some of these unannounced aircraft may be non-operational—potentially to be used for technical personnel training, spare parts, or as decoy mock-ups.

Militarnyi adds that it is also possible that some of the F-16s were repaired and restored to operational condition.

As a reminder, on May 15, Norwegian Defense Minister Turid Sandvik stated that the transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.