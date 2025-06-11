1 341 0
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of June 11, Russian forces launched strike drones over Ukraine.
This information was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Strike drone movements:
- A group of enemy strike UAVs moved from the south toward➡️ Kherson region!
- UAVs from Kherson region moved toward ➡️ Mykolaiv region.
