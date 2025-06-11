ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of June 11, Russian forces launched strike drones over Ukraine.

This information was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

Strike drone movements:

  • A group of enemy strike UAVs moved from the south toward➡️ Kherson region!
  • UAVs from Kherson region moved toward ➡️ Mykolaiv region.

