Russia launched 63 "Shaheds" over Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 49 targets - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of June 12, the Russian occupiers launched 63 UAVs of various types into Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - TOT of Crimea.

The main areas of the air strike were the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions.

"As of 09:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 49 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south, and north of the country. 28 were shot down by firepower, 21 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.



The enemy's air attack vehicles hit in 7 locations, the downed ones fell (wreckage) in 4 locations," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine is investing in strengthening air defense and developing interceptor drones against Russian strikes