The former head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, deliberately destroyed the work of the agency from within.

This was stated by a secret agent of the Security Service of Ukraine in an interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon, Censor.NET reports.

Even before the full-scale invasion of Russia, the SSU infiltrated its agent into the Moscow office, which was headed by a suspected high treason officer, Volodymyr Sivkovych. The former Party of Regions member collaborated with Russian special services, conducted special operations in Ukraine, and recruited spies inside the country.

During his undercover work, the SBU agent held the position of assistant driver, and having gained Sivkovych's trust, he collected data on the work of the office controlled by the Russian special services.

"The office's tasks included searching for and recruiting potential agents, collecting data, and infiltrating their agents into various government agencies in Ukraine. In fact, it was a real mole farm where agents were raised. The office also organized the transportation of special equipment to Ukraine for the covert recording of certain individuals. The traitor prepared information for the FSB about the political situation in Ukraine: an overview of movements, trends, and tendencies. Many sociological surveys were conducted (note: the results of which were falsified in a way favorable to Russia)," he said.

He also spoke about the work of Oleh Kulinich, the former head of the Crimean SSU, who was personally detained by SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk in 2022.

"Kulinich was a top agent of the Russian Federation. After his arrest, the FSB accused Sivkovich of failing the largest operation they had been planning for years. The SSU is actively cleansing itself of moles. Vasyl Malyuk has done a tremendous job of cleansing the special service, and it is still ongoing. This is the most effective work in this area in the Service for all time. It was during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term that the real fight against traitors began. And the case of Kulinich is evidence of this struggle," the agent said.

The testimony was also confirmed by two of Kulinich's former subordinates from the Crimean SSU office. According to them, Kulinich deliberately destroyed the work of the unit: he appointed unprofessional people to positions, set tasks unrelated to the tasks of the Crimean Main Directorate, violated internal security rules, collected information that the enemy could then use to attack, blocked investigations into high-profile cases against traitors, and so on.

"Kulinich was destroying the work from within. In other words, it was really sabotage, the destruction of an effective body," they said.

They also said that on the night of the full-scale Russian invasion, Kulinich personally forbade reporting to Kyiv about the Russian offensive in the Kherson region.

"At three o'clock in the morning, the officer on duty reported that Russian army units had already been deployed in combat formation. This information was not provided to the central office of the SSU on Kulinich's instructions," they said.

As a reminder, former Party of Regions member Volodymyr Sivkovych served as Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine during Yanukovych's presidency. After the Revolution of Dignity, he fled to Russia. He is currently a suspect in high treason and the creation of a criminal organization.

