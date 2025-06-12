"He dreamt of apple for year": soldier Dmytro Shapovalov, freed from captivity two years ago, dies

Serviceman Dmytro Shapovalov, who was freed from Russian captivity as part of a prisoner exchange on April 26, 2023, has died in Vinnytsia region.

The news was announced by Yuliia Pavliuk, head of the Central Regional Center of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

"Indescribable pain. The heart of a young hero, former POW Dmytro Shapovalov, has stopped. My deepest condolences to his loved ones," Pavliuk wrote.

A farewell ceremony will be held on June 13 in the village of Yosypivka, Koziatyn district.

The Coordination Headquarters did not specify the cause of Shapovalov’s death.

See more: Bodies of fallen soldiers brought back to Ukraine – SSU releases photos and video of repatriation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Dmytro Shapovalov was released from Russian captivity during the April 26, 2023 exchange. At the time, the Coordination Headquarters released a video in which the freed defender said he had dreamt of an apple throughout his year in captivity.