G7 to forgo joint communique after summit to avoid conflict with Trump – media

The Group of Seven (G7) countries will not seek consensus on a joint communique at next week’s leaders’ summit in Canada, in order to avoid potential conflict with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to hromadske and Bloomberg.

A communique carries no legal force; rather, it serves as a display of unity among the signatories on issues of global importance. Reaching a joint communique has long been a tradition among leaders attending summits such as the G7.

According to the outlet, instead of a single joint document, G7 leaders are expected to issue separate statements on various topics. The summit agenda includes trade, artificial intelligence, energy security, wildfires, and global conflicts — including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join the summit alongside leaders from countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico.

Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada — this year’s G7 host — is reportedly seeking to ease tensions with the U.S. president and avoid a repeat of the 2018 incident. Back then, Donald Trump withdrew from the joint communique just hours after signing it, irritated by remarks made by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The G7 summit will be held in Kananaskis, Canada, from June 15 to 17.